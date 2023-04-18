The province is showing off its new renderings of the public spaces at the future site of Ontario Place.

Premier Doug Ford and Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma unveiled the images at a news conference on Tuesday where it was announced the waterfront space will also house the Science Centre.

Surma said the reimagined Ontario Place, which was decommissioned in 2012, will feature more than 40 acres of public space, with new trails, parkland, picnic areas, lookout points, event spaces, and better access to beaches and swimming areas.

“The public wanted open public realm space. As you can see, there's 43 acres here, which is larger than Trinity Bellwoods Park. They wanted access to the water. You will have access to the water throughout the entire site,” Surma said, pointing to the public feedback they’ve received on the project so far.

In a news release following Tuesday’s announcement, the government showcased five public areas that will be open year-round and surround the previously-announced private spa and music venue.

While the designs aren’t yet set in stone, the province said they have been recommended following an environmental assessment and will be finalized later this year.

Here’s a closer look at what those spaces could look like:

WATER’S EDGE

The current William G. Davis trail, which has been up and running since 2017, is set to be extended under the government’s redevelopment plan.

Stone terraces, piers, and lookout points are being added to the waterfront path so the public can picnic, read, and enjoy sunrises and sunsets.

BRIGANTINE COVE

This space will have a canoe and kayak launch area as well as a new public boardwalk and floating wetlands that the province said will be open all year.

There will also be a small beach and children’s play village at the location.

FORUM

This community-style space will serve as the setting for markets, art festivals, and cultural gatherings.

A one-acre play fountain and splash pad – that the province says will be all-season—is also featured in the redevelopment plans.

MARINA

The province said its public space dubbed “Marina” will house waterside cafes, boating amenities and cultural programming.

“We will engage with the market on opportunities to redevelop the marina into a centerpiece of the Ontario Place redevelopment, including new retail, dining, cafes, and family-friendly activities,” a news release read.

MAINLAND

The Mainland includes an improved transit and people mover system, which the province said will connect Ontario Place to Exhibition Place, the terminal station of the future Ontario Line.

Also planned for the Mainland space is an event and festival space that will be home to pavilions and an urban beach.

NEW DEVELOPMENT PARTNER RENDERINGS

It’s been nearly two years since the government first announced its plans to reimagine the beloved space at Toronto’s waterfront.

At that time, the province picked private sector partners to overhaul the space and add a new outdoor adventure park, massive indoor spa and water park and revitalized concert venue.

Austrian resort developer Therme, and U.S.-based concert promoter Live Nation were tapped to scale up the project (Quebec outdoor recreation firm Écorécréo was also selected but has since backed out of the deal) and the province shared updated mock-ups of their redesigns Tuesday.

THERME CANADA

At the Therme site, the spa area will feature 12 acres of public space on the West Island, including a new public beach and aquatic habitat.

“Places for play, activity and relaxation across the site will be connected by the expanded William G. Davis trail, including improved access to the waterfront, a multi-use trail, lookouts to enjoy sunsets and sunrises, and a public play area,” the province said.

LIVE NATION

Images of the reimagined Budweiser Stage, which Live Nation currently operates on a seasonal basis, were also released.

Officials have said in the past that the new space will house 9,000 covered seats and capacity for another 11,000 people on its lawn. New mechanized exterior walls will also allow it to host events in winter for the first time.

“A new all-season entertainment facility from Live Nation that will welcome thousands of more fans onsite- building on the world-class talent that Live Nation has brought to Ontario Place for close to 30 years,” the province said.

Tuesday’s announcement comes weeks after Toronto city planners released a critical report on the proposed redevelopment of Ontario Place, taking issue with the size of some of the private facilities and a five-storey underground garage.

Developers are expected to deliver a resubmission package with changes following an additional public consultation meeting in late May. Indigenous engagement activities will also take place over the spring and summer.