

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ontario government has adopted an emergency order that will allow it to seize control of the response to COVID-19 at long-term care homes struggling to deal with an outbreak.

There have been 256 outbreaks at Ontario’s 626 long-term care homes so far and the sector now accounts for more than three quarters of all COVID-19 deaths.

In a press release issued on Wednesday morning, the province said that the emergency order will “support the use of rapid, immediate and effective management alternatives to protect residents and staff within a home” by allowing the province to appoint a manager when necessary. At this point it is unclear whether the province has any immediate plans to appoint someone to lead the response to COVID-19 at one of Ontario’s long-term care facilities.

“I would say that overall the level of cooperation has been terrific. However, that being said if there are situations where it looks like they are going to need help and they are resisting help we do need the ability to go in there quickly because we know that the situation for residents can deteriorate very quickly,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said during a news conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday. “This is something that we need to be proactive about. Should we need it we will use it but so far there has been great cooperation and our expectation is that will continue.”

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Long-Term Care told CP24 that decisions “regarding when and where to put additional management support will be made on a case-by-case basis” in consultation with Ontario Health.

They said that some of the situations that would lead to a manger being appointed include homes where there is a “high spread of COVID-19 cases among residents and/or staff” or “persistent significant staffing concerns, despite efforts made to escalate and obtain staffing supports.”

In a statement release following the announcement, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath applauded the move but said that it is “overdue.”

She also said that it was “troubling to see language suggesting that corporations could be put in charge of these facilities.” Elliot, however subsequently told reporters that hospitals are the kind of corporations that her government anticipates being involved, as has already happened on a voluntary basis at some hard-hit facilities.

“Families who have a parent or grandparent in long-term care in Ontario will no doubt be relieved to learn the government is finally using its power to take over management in these facilities, but many will wonder why their loved ones were left so vulnerable for so long,” Horwath said in her statement. “We can’t afford to lose any more days or weeks in the middle of a pandemic when seniors’ and workers’ lives are on the line. Now that we’re moving in the right direction, we need to see swift action to get new leadership into those nursing homes in crisis.”

The provincial government has previously adopted emergency orders restricting the movement of staff between long-term care homes and enabling the redeployment of hospital staff to address staffing shortages.