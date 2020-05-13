New order would allow province to appoint someone to lead COVID-19 response at hard-hit long-term care facilities
Flowers sit on a bench in front of Orchard Villa care home in Pickering, Ont. on Monday April 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 7:37AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 13, 2020 7:54AM EDT
The Ontario government has adopted an emergency order that will allow it to appoint a manager to oversee the response to COVID-19 at long-term care homes struggling to deal with an outbreak.
There have been 249 outbreaks at Ontario’s 626 long-term care homes and the sector now accounts for more than three quarters of all COVID-19 deaths.
In a press release issued on Wednesday morning, the province said that the emergency order will “support the use of rapid, immediate and effective management alternatives to protect residents and staff within a home” when necessary.
At this point it is unclear whether the province has any immediate plans to appoint someone to lead the response to COVID-19 at one of Ontario’s long-term care facilities.
"We are doing everything we can to fortify the iron ring of protection around our long-term care residents and the heroic frontline staff who care for them. By taking this step, we will be better prepared to immediately swing into action if a home is struggling to contain this deadly virus,” Premier Doug Ford said in the release.
The provincial government has previously adopted emergency orders restricting the movement of staff between long-term care homes and enabling the redeployment of hospital staff to address staffing shortages.
In the release, Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton said that the latest emergency order is “another step” to “ensure homes are provided with the support they need at this challenging time.”