New photo released of suspect accused of assaulting, seriously injuring officer during Burlington traffic stop
Police have released a more recent photo of Matthew Flannigan, a suspect accused of assaulting and seriously injuring a police officer during a Burlington traffic stop. (Halton Regional Police Service handout)
Published Friday, August 4, 2023 10:43AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 4, 2023 10:43AM EDT
Police have released a new photo of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Burlington that left a police officer with serious injuries.
In a news release issued Friday, the Halton Regional Police Service released a more recent photo of a suspect who allegedly assaulted an officer during a traffic stop on July 22.
Police said an officer conducted a stop on Plains Road East early in the morning and during the investigation, they found grounds to arrest the driver under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).
Police said a “violent struggle” ensued and the officer sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Flannigan, sped off and his whereabouts is still unknown.
The officer was transported to hospital but was later released.
Police said Flannigan is wanted for a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle.
“If seen do not approach Flannigan and contact police immediately,” police said previously.