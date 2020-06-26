

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto Public Health will now automatically be notified about positive COVID-19 tests at two assessment centres as part of a pilot project intended to help expedite the contract tracing process.

The pilot project with Michael Garron Hospital and Toronto Western Hospital will see all positive cases automatically shared with Toronto Public Health, so that officials can immediately begin the process of contacting the infected individual and notifying close contacts.

“Working in collaboration with Toronto Public Health we’re aiming to reduce the time from when we are notified about a positive result at our assessment centre to when public health is aware of that result,” Dr Jeff Powis, who is the medical director for infection prevention and control at Michael Garron Hospital, said in a press release. “Essentially, with the new process they know as soon as we do. It is important we continue to develop lab capacity and IT infrastructure to securely and seamless transfer COVID results across the system to allow for downstream case management, contact tracing and support.”

According to a press release, the pilot project “will help TPH identify and isolate people who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts, sooner.”

That, in turn, will help limit the spread of COVID-19 within the city.

“This partnership between Toronto Public Health, Michael Garron Hospital and the Toronto Western Hospital is a good example of how the City can work with partners in the community to fight COVID-19,” Mayor John Tory said in the release. “I have said many times that fighting this virus is an all hands on deck effort and that is demonstrated by this new partnership. This will help further speed up efforts across the health system to track the virus in our community so that we can move quickly to stop the spread and keep our residents safe.”

There have been more than 14,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Toronto since the start of the pandemic but only 897 of those cases are still considered active.