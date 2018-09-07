

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Metrolinx says that it has come to an agreement on a revised production schedule for the Eglinton Crosstown that will ensure that the project is delivered on time and on budget.

In July, the construction consortium building the line filed a legal notice of action seeking more money and time for the $5.3 billion project but in a statement issued on Friday morning Metrolinx said that it has since come to an agreement with the consortium on a “a revised production schedule and accountabilities.”

Metrolinx said that the consortium has agreed to stay legal proceedings as a result. The case was scheduled to be heard by the courts on Sept. 11.

“An agreement has been reached that fairly addresses the challenges that Crosslinx Transit Solutions has encountered. While the details are commercially confidential, the agreement has been achieved within the scope and budget for the project, with no additional costs to the taxpayers in the Province of Ontario,“ the statement from Metrolinx says.

The Eglinton Crosstown was initially scheduled to be completed by 2020, though Metrolinx later pushed back the opening date to September, 2021.

In its statement, Metrolinx said that the construction consortium “has the ability” to finish their work and meet that deadline.

”The paramount objective for the Province and Crosslinx Transit Solutions is to open this new and exciting transit line for customers in September 2021, on time and on budget,” the statement says.

In July, the Globe and Mail reported that the consortium was alleging that a number of events beyond their control delayed work, including delays in the completion of work by utility companies and in the issuance of “permits, licenses and approvals.”