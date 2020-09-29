The Ford government is restricting visitors at long-term care homes in regions with higher levels of COVID-19 infections but will still allow residents in those facilities to designate two “essential caregivers” who will be exempted from the new policy.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Tuesday afternoon as he detailed his government’s $540 million plan to protect long-term care homes during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that as of Monday, visits at long-term care homes in some hard-hit regions of the province will be limited to “staff, essential visitors and essential caregivers only” in order to limit the possible spread of COVID-19.

He said that decision to restrict visitors at some facilities was not taken lightly by his government but was ultimately something that had to be done.

“I know first-hand how hard it can be. But it is absolutely necessary. We can’t let COVID-19 get into these homes,” he said.

