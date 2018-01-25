

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city will open an eighth winter respite site in the Annex next week in a building that will eventually be converted into a permanent shelter.

The 17,000 square foot building, located at 348 Davenport Road, was recently purchased by the city amid an overcrowding crisis in the shelter system.

According to city officials, a 90-bed winter respite site will be opened inside the building sometime next week. The winter respite site will then remain open until mid-April, at which point renovations will begin to establish a permanent shelter.

It is not immediately clear how much the city paid for the building or what it will cost to renovate it.

“I know our shelter, support and housing staff will be working with local residents to ensure this respite and the shelter that will replace it, will be part of the community,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement issued on Thursday morning. “I have made it clear that I believe we need more places in our city to help our homeless find shelter - this is the right thing to do. Working to ensure these locations are located seamlessly in communities, and are part of their communities, is a collective effort which requires the cooperation and the sensitivity of every single Torontonian just as it is the responsibility of everyone to fight homelessness."

Calls for city to open 1,000 new shelter beds

News of the purchase of the building for use as a shelter comes days after a number of prominent residents, including former Governor General Adrienne Clarkson, wrote an open letter demanding that 1,000 additional shelter beds be made available immediately.

In a news release issued on Thursday morning, Clarkson said that she is happy that she lives “in a diverse and welcoming neighbourhood like the Annex, which will provide shelter to help the most vulnerable Torontonians in their time of need."

"There is room for everyone in our city, which includes citizens of all backgrounds and experiences,” she wrote.

In order to be converted into a permanent shelter the four-storey building will have to be renovated for accessibility. Efforts will also have to be taken to integrate “health supports and wrap-around support services like housing, employment, and case management,” according to Coun. Joe Cressy.

Cressy said that the “wrap around supports” are needed to ensure that “people don’t just have a place to sleep but a place to get on their feet.”

“I am deeply, deeply proud to represent the welcoming neighbourhood of The Annex. Together we will continue to keep our community inclusive and I look forward to welcoming my new neighbours,” he told reporters at city hall.

Winter respite site at former youth jail opens Sunday

In addition to the new shelter at 348 Davenport Road, the city has also announced that a winter-respite will open up at the former home of a youth jail at 354 George Street as of Sunday morning.

The province offered the city use of the building earlier this month; however renovations had to be undertaken before it was able to host a respite site.

The 100-bed facility, which will be operated by the Homes First Society, will now replace a temporary respite site that was set up at the Moss Park Armoury on Jan. 6.

That facility is scheduled to close on Jan. 29.

In a news release, the city says that staff will offer all those who are residing at the Moss Park Amroury transportation to the new respite site ahead of its closure.

The city has a total of 5,689 shelter spaces but the occupancy rate system-wide regularly exceeds 95 per cent.