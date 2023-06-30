New resources are coming to Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport.

On Friday morning, Omar Alghabra, Canada’s Minister of Transport, announced $30 million infunding to build a new preclearance facility at Toronto’s downtown airport for U.S.-bound travellers.

The new facility will add at least 10 new U.S. destinations, including Atlanta and Philadelphia, for travellers to the United States from Toronto.

In addition to expanding destination options, this new facility will reduce airport congestion and wait times for travellers. The preclearance facility will be a designated space for U.S.-bound passengers to complete U.S. immigration and customs prior to departure.

There has not yet been an announcement about when the new facility will open.