A new TV comedy is coming to Crave, the online streaming network announced Friday morning.

Production on “Late Bloomer,” created by and starring internet celebrity Jasmeet Singh Raina (Jus Reign) is underway in Toronto and Hamilton. The eight-part series, produced by Pier 21 Films in association with Bell Media, follows a burgeoning content creator as he tries to balance his dreams of online success with his family, community and culture in the GTA.

Casting for the show includes Baljinder Singh Atwal (“Des Pardes”), Ashley Ganger (“Grand Army”), Sugenja Sri (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Ahamed Weinberg (“Insecure”).

Raina shocked fans in 2018 when he took an indefinite hiatus from social media. The reasoning behind his departure was never publicly announced. At its peak, Raina’s YouTube channel boasted nearly one million subscribers.

“Late Bloomer” is Raina's first major creative project since his break from social media, one he hopes will be af more fulsome gift to the Sikh community in Canada.

“I’m looking forward to this next step in my storytelling and filmmaking endeavours, showcasing South Asian perspectives that mainstream audiences have yet to see,” said Raina in a press release.

“Jasmeet is a singular talent, and we look forward to bringing his unique perspective to Crave,” added Justin Stockman, vice president of content development and programming at Bell Media.

CP24 and Crave are both divisions of Bell Media.