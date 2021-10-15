The province will be making its new vaccine certificate QR code available for download over the next three days, starting today with those born in the first four months of the year.

On the Ontario Health website, where the code is available for download, the province said the three-day rollout is meant to “ensure a smooth user experience.”

Those born in the months of January, February, March, and April can download the new QR code starting today, Ontarians born in the months of May, June, July, and August can download the code on Saturday, and those born in the last four months of the year can access their QR code on Sunday.

The province previously said the new QR codes would be launched by Oct. 22. The Verify Ontario app, an in-house mobile application designed by the province to allow businesses to scan the codes to verify vaccination status, was quietly made available for download on Thursday.

All Ontario residents who are 12 and older are already required to show proof of vaccination to dine in at restaurants, as well as visit gyms, movies theatres, and other high-risk indoor settings, including sports and concert venues. Children under 12, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, along with people with valid medical exemptions are not required to be vaccinated to enter these establishments.

Members of the public are currently required to display a digital or paper copy of their COVID-19 vaccine receipt to prove they have been fully vaccinated.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday morning, Mayor John Tory said he expects the new QR code system will help make the proof of vaccination process that much easier for businesses and individuals.

"I've gone in and out of lots of places where I had to show proof of vaccination... and all of that I think has gone relatively smoothly thanks to the efforts of business but also thanks to people having their information ready," he said.

"But this will make a big difference. It will just be on the phones of most people and there will be some who carry paper and I think it will really help as we open more things."

Premier Doug Ford is expected to discuss the new vaccine certificate program during a news conference this morning at 11 a.m. The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health. The news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.