Police have released new aerial footage showing the pursuit and ultimate arrest of a break-and-enter suspect in York Region.

Police say that officers responded to a break-and-enter in progress call in the area of Keele Street and Sculptors Gate in the Township of King on Thursday morning.

Once officers arrived on scene shortly after 9 a.m. they reviewed surveillance camera footage and were able to “quickly” put up a perimeter to aid in the search for the suspect, police say.

The roughly one-minute of video footage released on Friday afternoon shows the end of the nearly one-hour search.

In it, a suspect can be seen walking through what appears to be a partially wooded area when he is first spotted by an individual in a York Regional Police helicopter.

“Here we go. Basically stop in front of that house and look out your driver window and you will probably be able to see him,” the individual says as he directs nearby police to the suspect’s location. Moments later the pursuit was over.

“He is not running. They are just putting cuffs on him now,” the individual is heard saying.

York Regional Police say that the suspect, a 45-year-old Toronto man, was charged with two counts of break-and-enter and two counts of disguised with intent upon his arrest.

Police say that they are still seeking additional suspects believed to have been involved in the break-and-enter as well as a newer model Grey Honda CRV that is believed to be connected in some way to the investigation.