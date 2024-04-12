A new video released by police in York Region shows officers locating a missing man with the help of a tracking wristband.

The aerial video was taken from the York Regional Police helicopter as officers tracked the pings emitted by the 62-year-old man’s wristband, which he was issued as part of an international program known as Project Lifesaver.

In the video, an officer can be heard saying “FYI, project lifesaver is going off…” as he directs officers in a cruiser to a TTC bus near the intersection of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road.

“Strong signal on that bus. Check that bus,” the officer says.

Moments later another officer replies “Got him.”

“Let’s go!” another officer exclaims.

The missing man was wearing a Project Lifesaver wristband, which emits a tracking signal for law enforcement, fire and rescue and caregivers to quickly locate vulnerable individual when needed.

A number of GTA police services are part of Project Lifesaver, including York, Halton and Peel.

Since being founded in 1999, the program has helped over 4,000 people be found.