Editor's Note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.

Authorities in New Zealand say they are investigating deaths that may be linked to an Ontario man accused of sending a lethal substance to those at risk of self harm.

The New Zealand Coroners Court says it has received reports of deaths suspected to be linked to the activities of Kenneth Law, who currently faces 14 counts of counselling and aiding suicide in connection with deaths across Ontario.

The Coroners Court says it will follow its usual process in investigating the New Zealand deaths and provide no further information at this time.

Police have alleged that Law, a 57-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., operated several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self harm.

Investigators have said Law allegedly sent at least 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Australia and Italy.

Law was arrested in May after Peel Regional Police investigated two local deaths in the region west of Toronto, and he was subsequently charged in 12 other Ontario deaths.

British police have said that they identified 232 people in the U.K., 88 of whom had died, who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly linked to Law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.