

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Newfoundland man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a teen in Durham Region.

Police say the incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2011 and 2014 and involve a teenage girl.

Investigator say the man was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in Corner Brook, Newfoundland on Monday.

The suspect, identified by police as 46-year-old Clifford Hardy, faces a number of charges including sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching under 16, and sexual exploitation of a young person.

Anyone with new information on the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.