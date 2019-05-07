Newfoundland man accused of sexually assaulting teen in Durham Region
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 8:42AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 8:43AM EDT
A Newfoundland man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a teen in Durham Region.
Police say the incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2011 and 2014 and involve a teenage girl.
Investigator say the man was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in Corner Brook, Newfoundland on Monday.
The suspect, identified by police as 46-year-old Clifford Hardy, faces a number of charges including sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching under 16, and sexual exploitation of a young person.
Anyone with new information on the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.