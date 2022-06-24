A newly installed Toronto city councillor has resigned just hours following her appointment after controversial social media posts resurfaced.

Rosemarie Bryan was appointed by city council as the new councillor for Ward 1 – Etobicoke North during a special meeting on Friday, filling the vacancy left by her predecessor Michael Ford.

After she was appointed, however, Bryan's alleged old social media posts that appear to show her sharing anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion and Islamophobic content were brought to light.

Friday was the start of the Pride Toronto's Festival Weekend, which features the return of the Pride Parade to downtown streets on Sunday following a two-year hiatus.

Several councillors posted to social media that had they known about Bryan's posts, they would not have voted for her to fill the seat. Of the 23 councillors who cast their ballots, 21 voted for Bryan, including Mayor John Tory.

"A majority of councillors would have never this (way) had this information been brought forward. We relied too heavily on the recommendation being made by former councillor," Coun. Mike Layton tweeted.

"We need to reopen this debate."

Coun. Josh Matlow, one of the two councillors who did not vote for Bryan, called for her resignation, tweeting that he does not believe "anyone who supports hate and bigotry should be a Toronto city councillor, or hold any public office for that matter. This is disgraceful."

On Friday night, Bryan released a statement announcing that she is resigning, saying it's the best way to continue serving those who love and support her in Etobicoke North.

Bryan said she is devastated that her past online posts are being "thrown against my decades of commitment to the community."

"I recognize councillors were not aware of those posts before today's discussion and now that they are, I recognize many would not have cast their vote for me. I don't want to hurt all those who supported me and I remain committed to helping my community in any and every way I can," she said.