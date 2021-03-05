Additional charges have been laid against a doctor in connection with sexual assaults that allegedly happened at medical clinics in Newmarket and Aurora, York Regional police say.

Police said the probe began on Jan. 29 after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a doctor during a visit to a clinic on Davis Dr., west of Prospect St. in Newmarket.

Doctor Sam Naghibi, 68, of Newmarket was subsequently arrested and charged.

However, since the incident, nine more victims have come forward, police said.

The alleged incidents include sexual assaults against a 14-year-old girl and a sexual assault that occurred after a victim was given a potent pain medication, investigators said.

Naghibi has now been charged with 11 counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16, sexual assault with a weapon and administer noxious substance.

Police said Naghibi worked at the clinic on Davis Drive since 2012 and in 2011 he worked at another clinic on Wellington St. in Aurora. From 2007 to 2011, Naghibi practiced medicine in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia.

“Investigators want to ensure that there are no further victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward,” police said in a statement on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York police Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.