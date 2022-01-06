York Regional Police have charged a 25-year-old Newmarket man in connection with the alleged murder of his mother.

Officers were called to a domestic dispute in the area of Gotham Street and Leslie Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 5.

A 61-year-old woman was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene.

Investigators confirmed Thursday that the woman's son has been charged with second-degree murder and arson causing damage to property.

Police said they are not identifying any of those involved in order to protect the identities of additional family members who witnessed the incident.