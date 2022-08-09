Newmarket man wanted for first-degree murder after Toronto woman fatally shot
Alexander Jolly, 23, of Newmarket, is wanted for first-degree murder.
Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022 5:53PM EDT
A 23-year-old Newmarket man is wanted for first-degree murder following a homicide in that city last month.
On July 29, at about 1:30 a.m., York Regional Police were called to a home near Prospect and Gorham streets for a report of an injured person.
At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.
The victim – identified as Nicole Mercer, of Toronto – was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy confirmed Mercer died of a gunshot wound.
Alexander Jolly, who police said is “considered armed and dangerous,” is wanted for first-degree murder. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He is described as six-feet-two and 150 pounds with a thin build, a fair complexion, brown straight hair, and blue eyes
Police said anyone who sees Jolly should not approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.
They’re also urging Jolly to get a lawyer and turn himself in to authorities.
“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges,” police wrote in a news release issued on Tuesday.