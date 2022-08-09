A 23-year-old Newmarket man is wanted for first-degree murder following a homicide in that city last month.

On July 29, at about 1:30 a.m., York Regional Police were called to a home near Prospect and Gorham streets for a report of an injured person.

At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

The victim – identified as Nicole Mercer, of Toronto – was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy confirmed Mercer died of a gunshot wound.

Alexander Jolly, who police said is “considered armed and dangerous,” is wanted for first-degree murder. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as six-feet-two and 150 pounds with a thin build, a fair complexion, brown straight hair, and blue eyes

Police said anyone who sees Jolly should not approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.

They’re also urging Jolly to get a lawyer and turn himself in to authorities.

“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges,” police wrote in a news release issued on Tuesday.