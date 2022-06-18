A Newmarket resident is dead after a collision near Scugog Township Friday evening.

Durham police officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Scugog Line 12 at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Investigators say a 2007 black Honda sedan was travelling eastbound when it left the roadway on the north side, partially rolling over and striking a tree.

The 55-year-old driver, and lone occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with Durham police’s Collisision Investigation Unit attended the scene, closing the roadway for several hours. They are asking anyone with information about this collision to call Detective Constable Bill Scott at 905-579-1520 ext. 5217.