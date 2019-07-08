

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A newspaper deliveryman was rushed to hospital after being shot with what is believed to be a pellet gun during an attempted carjacking in Etobicoke, police say.

It happened in the vicinity of Islington Avenue and The Queensway at around 3 a.m.

Police say that the victim was shot twice.

His injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening, according to paramedics.

No suspect description has been released at this point.

Police continue to investigate.