Newspaper delivery person shot with pellet gun during attempted carjacking: police
A police vehicle is shown at the scene of an investigation into an attempted carjacking and shooting near Islington Avenue and The Queensway on Monday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 6:10AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 6:44AM EDT
A newspaper deliveryman was rushed to hospital after being shot with what is believed to be a pellet gun during an attempted carjacking in Etobicoke, police say.
It happened in the vicinity of Islington Avenue and The Queensway at around 3 a.m.
Police say that the victim was shot twice.
His injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening, according to paramedics.
No suspect description has been released at this point.
Police continue to investigate.