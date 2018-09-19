

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A stabbing in Newtonbrook on Wednesday night has left a man believed to be in his 40s with serious injuries.

The incident took place near Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive at around 8 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the male victim was taken to a trauma centre from the scene in potentially life-threatening condition.

Witnesses of the stabbing told police a brown male suspect standing about five-foot-11 wearing a navy blue shirt was seen fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.