Toronto hockey fans looking to give 110 per cent to the NHL All-Star weekend hitting the ice in the city next month can swing by a four-day fan fair, where they can even see mascots like the googly-eyed Gritty and beloved Carlton compete in a showdown.

A slew of festivities will roll through the Metro Convention Centre in downtown Toronto, starting in the afternoon on Feb. 1 by rolling out the red carpet for this year’s All-Star Players and the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase Players.

Throughout the fair, fans can see their favourite NHL mascots duke it out and show off their athleticism in an all-out showdown where they will participate in a variety of competitive events, from dodgeball to a street hockey game.

On Feb. 3, the fair will host about 20 players from the Toronto Gay Hockey Association for a ball hockey game where they will compete for the Pride Cup.

There will also be a number of attractions at the fair for fans of all ages, like hitting up the autograph stage to meet NHL All-Stars and Hall of Famers, snapping pictures in front of the Stanley Cup display and an NHL STREET game for kids ages 8 to 12 (though teams must register ahead of time).

JUSTIN BIEBER TO TAKE PART

Superstar Justin Bieber will partake in the All-Star festivities, which was previously announced through a video shared on social media with the singer and Leafs center Auston Matthews.

“Hey JB, looking forward to seeing you at the All-Star weekend. I hope you enjoy your very big present from the team. See you soon, bud. Love you,” Matthews says seconds before the Biebs finds a humongous stuffed animal of the team mascot with the popstar’s clothing label’s logo, Drew House, on it.

And if Bieber’s presence wasn’t enough of a present, the Ontario-born singer collaborated with the NHL to create a new multi-coloured collection of jerseys for the All-Star game.

The NHL all-star skills competition is set for Feb. 2, with the all-star game hitting the ice Feb. 3 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

For more details about the fair head to https://www.nhl.com/events/all-star/2024-fan-fair. Tickets for the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair can be bought online.

With files from Hannah Alberga and The Canadian Press