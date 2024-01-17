NHL All-Star Fan Fair to have beloved mascots compete in showdown in Toronto
The mascots of various hockey teams play Broom Ball at the NHL Fan Fair at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. The NHL All-Star Game is coming to Toronto in February 2024. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2024 7:42AM EST
Toronto hockey fans looking to give 110 per cent to the NHL All-Star weekend hitting the ice in the city next month can swing by a four-day fan fair, where they can even see mascots like the googly-eyed Gritty and beloved Carlton compete in a showdown.
A slew of festivities will roll through the Metro Convention Centre in downtown Toronto, starting in the afternoon on Feb. 1 by rolling out the red carpet for this year’s All-Star Players and the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase Players.
Throughout the fair, fans can see their favourite NHL mascots duke it out and show off their athleticism in an all-out showdown where they will participate in a variety of competitive events, from dodgeball to a street hockey game.
On Feb. 3, the fair will host about 20 players from the Toronto Gay Hockey Association for a ball hockey game where they will compete for the Pride Cup.
There will also be a number of attractions at the fair for fans of all ages, like hitting up the autograph stage to meet NHL All-Stars and Hall of Famers, snapping pictures in front of the Stanley Cup display and an NHL STREET game for kids ages 8 to 12 (though teams must register ahead of time).
JUSTIN BIEBER TO TAKE PART
Superstar Justin Bieber will partake in the All-Star festivities, which was previously announced through a video shared on social media with the singer and Leafs center Auston Matthews.
“Hey JB, looking forward to seeing you at the All-Star weekend. I hope you enjoy your very big present from the team. See you soon, bud. Love you,” Matthews says seconds before the Biebs finds a humongous stuffed animal of the team mascot with the popstar’s clothing label’s logo, Drew House, on it.
And if Bieber’s presence wasn’t enough of a present, the Ontario-born singer collaborated with the NHL to create a new multi-coloured collection of jerseys for the All-Star game.
The NHL all-star skills competition is set for Feb. 2, with the all-star game hitting the ice Feb. 3 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.
For more details about the fair head to https://www.nhl.com/events/all-star/2024-fan-fair. Tickets for the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair can be bought online.
With files from Hannah Alberga and The Canadian Press