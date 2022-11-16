A Niagara police officer who was involved in an on-duty altercation with a fellow officer four years ago has been charged for allegedly lying under oath.

In a news release on Wednesday, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said Sgt. Shane Donovan was arrested on Tuesday and is facing one count of perjury.

Donovan was subsequently released on an undertaking and will appear in a Hamilton court next month.

The charge is a result of an investigation conducted by Hamilton police into allegations that Donovan “may have not been truthful in his testimony” during the trial of Const. Nathan Parker.

In 2021, Parker was on trial for assault with intent to resist arrest, assaulting a police officer and assault with a weapon. Donovan was called as a Crown witness during the trial.

Later that year, the Crown stayed the charges, which stemmed from a 2018 incident in Pelham, Ont. involving Parker and Donovan.

The two officers were investigating a traffic collision when they became involved in an altercation, resulting in Donovan firing his gun. Parker was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Following the incident, Donovan and Parker were both charged. In 2019, charges against Donovan were dropped by the Crown.