A 19-year-old man from Niagara Falls has been charged for allegedly uploading child pornography to social media sites.

Niagara Regional Police Service said they began an investigation last July into an online user who had uploaded child pornography to Facebook and other websites multiple times.

Earlier this month, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Niagara Falls, resulting in a suspect being arrested.

On Friday, police said the suspect, Richard Stapells, had been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, one count of making child pornography available and accessing child pornography.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.