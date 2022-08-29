The mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont. is condemning a video uploaded to TikTok last week that shows a number of dangerous stunts performed near the edge of the Falls.

The video, which has amassed more than 150,000 views in the four days it’s been online, was uploaded by TikTok user ‘Phantabae’ and shows an individual posing and taking photographs in a number of different positions dangerously close to the edge of the Falls.

In the video's caption, the user says he is a professional daredevil, warning others not to attempt the stunts.

Niagara Mayor Jim Diodati denounced the stunt when reached for comment.

“This type of stunt is a really bad idea. It’s exactly what we don’t need here in Niagara Falls,” Diodati said in a statement to CTV News Toronto Monday.

“It sets a poor example for kids and they think it’s all about getting more views on social media. It’s really unfortunate where that’s going on,” he said.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Niagara Parks Police for comment.