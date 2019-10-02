

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 25-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after her six-month-old baby girl was found without vital signs at a residence in Niagara Falls earlier today.

Police were called to the area of Barker Street and Dorchester Road in the City of Niagara Falls at around 1 p.m. after receiving a report about a sudden death.

Emergency crews arrived to find a six-month-old girl without vital signs. The baby was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police subsequently arrested the mother.

She has been charged with first-degree murder, police said in a news release Wednesday evening.

The woman is currently being held pending a bail hearing. She is set to make a court appearance via video link on Thursday.

Police said they are not releasing the identity of the baby or the mother.