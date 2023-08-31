Police in the Niagara region are searching for witnesses following a daylight arson at a playground in Lincoln.

Niagara police say the arson occurred on Aug. 23 at the playground of Jacob Beam Public School, located at 4300 William Street. According to police, the fire was set near the playground equipment, and was soon extinguished by the Lincoln Fire Department. Police believe the fire was set soon after 10 a.m., with the estimated damage exceeding $50,000.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions but are looking to speak with two potential witnesses seen near the school around the time of the fire. The witnesses are described as young white women between the ages of 16 and 18. Police are looking for anyone who may be able to identify the females, who were seen entering a maroon-coloured sedan at the time of the fire.

Detectives are treating the fire as having been deliberately started to cause criminal damage. Police are asking parents of teenage children in the Beamsville area to inquire with their children if they observed any social media posts that showed or referenced the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara police at 905-688-411, ext. 1009023.