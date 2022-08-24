Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged following more than a dozen instances of hate-related vandalism in Niagara Region.

In June, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) began probing the first of numerous incidents in St. Catherines.

On June 11, police located multiple vehicles and buildings that had been targeted, notably the exterior of Harriet Tubman School at 84 Henry St. A statue of Harriet Tubman on the property was also vandalized with paint, police said. Durham police said the vandalism at the school occurred at about 9:55 p.m.

The following day, racist and homophobic words and explicit images were found spray painted in orange and blue on the siding of a home on George Street near Catherine Street.

In total, police investigated 13 related incidents of damage to property.

The collective cost of the damage is estimated to be more than $5,000, they said.

Detectives were able to identify two suspects through video footage.

On August 20, police arrested a 14-year-old boy from St. Catharines. He was charged with 13 counts of mischief under $5,000.

The following day, a 15-year-old boy from Niagara Falls was arrested. He has also been charged with 13 counts of mischief under $5,000.

Both teens, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were released to their parents/guardians after agreeing attend court and abide by specific conditions. They are set to appear again in court at a later date.