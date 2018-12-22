

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Niagara Regional Police say a 46-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in an incident in the town of Smithville, Ont. on Friday that ended with a police-involved shooting.

According to the Special Instigations Unit, officers were called to the area of Anastasia Boulevard and Townline Road in Smithville around 12:30 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports that two individuals were tied up in the basement of a residence.

When officers arrived at the residence, a 46-year-old man was seen fleeing the scene.

The man was located near Anastasia Boulevard and Harvest Gate. Officers had “an interaction” with the man and an officer discharged his firearm, the SIU said.

Reporters at the scene saw a police Taser on the ground near a black pickup truck.

“The man was struck multiple times. He was transported to hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds,” the SIU said in a news release issued Friday evening.

Two other people were located inside a nearby residence with critical injuries. They were also transported to an out-of-area hospital, police said.

On Saturday, police said Alexander James Bates was charged from his hospital bed with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the two found critically injured in a nearby home.

Officers say the victim remain in serious but stable condition in hospital. Their names were not released.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving a member of the public and an Ontario police officer that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.