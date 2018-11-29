

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Niagara Regional Police officer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a shooting in Niagara Region.

It happened in Pelham, Ont., about 30 minutes west of Niagara Falls.

“An officer has been transported by paramedics from the scene with injuries,” Niagara police said in a brief statement.

The SIU confirmed in a tweet that an officer sustained serious injuries following a “police-involved shooting.”

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they transported one person to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition, but they did not confirm whether that person was the officer who was injured.

Police said they could not provide any further details as the SIU has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.