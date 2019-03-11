

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The TTC will be shutting down a busy stretch of Line 1 a few hours earlier for several nights this week as it looks to carry out maintenance.

The early closures this week will see subway service stop between Finch and Lawrence stations at 11 p.m.

Shuttle buses will run between the stations after 11 p.m. and Wheel Trans will be available for customers who need it. The TTC says customers travelling north who require an accessible connection should exit at Egliinton Station, as Lawrence Station is not yet accessible.

The early closures started Sunday night and will continue through Wednesday night.

More details about the nightly closures can be found on theTTC’s website.