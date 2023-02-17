

Dorcas Marfo , CP24.com





Subway riders can expect early closures on a portion of Line 1 next week.

The TTC says subway service between Osgoode and College stations will close early at 11 p.m. for track work from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23.

Shuttle buses will be available and stop at each station along the route.

“While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work,” the TTC said in a press release issued Friday.

TTC staff will direct customers to shuttle boarding and offloading locations at stations during the closures.

Streetcar routes 501, 504, 505 and 506 will also be available as alternatives. The TTC says College Station is not accessible and customers who are travelling southbound on Line 1 and require an accessible connection will have to exit the train at Wellesley Station.