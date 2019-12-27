

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a parking lot dispute outside a Scarborough laundromat last month.

Investigators say that at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, a male victim was getting out of his car ina parking lot at Markham and Ellesmere roads when he briefly brushed against a car parked beside him.

A male suspect got out of the other vehicle. Investigators say the suspect was “enraged and confronted the victim.”

The victim apologized and proceeded toward the laundromat but investigators said the male suspect did not relent, continuing to “escalate the situation.”

The victim then tried to leave the area when things got violent, investigators say.

The male suspect called out to a nearby female suspect and allegedly uttered “Nina, stab this guy.”

The female then allegedly stabbed the male victim in the arm while the male suspect held him down.

The male suspect is described as being in his 30s, standing five-feet-ten inches tall with a muscular build. He has short black hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing black track pants and a blue and black jacket with the word “Viggen” written on the back.

Investigators did not provide any suspect description for “Nina.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.