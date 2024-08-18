More heavy downpours are expected today in Montreal and other parts of Quebec that are still recovering from record-breaking rainfall nine days ago.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings in several areas of southwestern Quebec and west into Ontario.

The agency is predicting 30 millimetres of rain Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, with possible thunderstorms pushing the total to upwards of 50 millimetres.

Environment Canada says the heavy rain could cause flooding in low-lying areas already saturated from the remnants of tropical storm Debby that hit the province earlier this month.

A special weather statement for Montreal warns residents to avoid driving on flooded roads.

Up to 200 millimetres of rain fell on Montreal and several other regions of Quebec in a 24-hour period on Aug. 9, causing widespread flooding, power outages and washed-out roads.