Nine people are dead and 16 others are injured after a van mounted a curb, mowing down pedestrians in North York on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police confirmed the 25 victims while speaking to reporters approximately three hours after the incident.

The incident occurred in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. and the area remains closed to the public to accommodate the large-scale investigation.

“Toronto Police Service has mobilized all available resources and I can assure the public that all of our available resources have been brought in to address this tragic situation and to investigate this situation,” acting deputy chief Peter Yuen said.

CTV News has learned the driver of the van allegedly involved in the incident is named Alek Minassian. Sources told CTV News Minassian is not known to police and said there is no known motive at this point.

Speaking outside of Earl Haig Secondary School after the incident, Mayor John Tory asked businesses in the area to close for the day noting that there will be major disruptions to the area in the coming days to accommodate a police investigation.

“I want to assure people that the city is in safe hands,” Tory said. “We’re asking people who live here or work here please do not come to this area if you are not already here. The police and the other first responders have a lot of work to do on a very complicated investigation and it just helps them with the task in front of them if people are not in this area.”

“We are asking that all of the businesses and buildings that are office buildings would in an ordinarily fashion close those businesses for the remainder of the day.”

Sunnybrook Hospital confirmed they received 10 patients from the scene following the incident.

Two people were pronounced dead upon arrival. Five other patients are in critical condition, two patients are in serious condition and one is in fair condition, the hospital said.

North York General Hospital also confirmed they received four patients following the incident. One person was listed in critical condition and the other three were in stable condition, the hospital said.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a van driving onto the sidewalk and hitting pedestrians in its path.

Pools of blood could be seen on the sidewalk and multiple people were spotted on the ground in the area.

One witness Jamie Eopni told CP24 that he was inside a Tim Hortons in the area when he saw a white moving van turn around the corner on Yonge Street.

He said the vehicle was “completely demolished.”

“It was crashing into everything. It destroyed a bench. If anybody was on that street they would have been hit on the sidewalk,” Eopni said.

"You could see exactly where he drove because of the tire marks. (He was) just crashing into the poles, scraping along. It didn’t really look like he cared where he was going or what he was doing."

Police initially said there were reports of eight to 10 pedestrians struck in the area by a white van.

A van, with a badly mangled front hood, was on the sidewalk when the driver was apprehended on Poyntz Avenue, Eopni said.

Dramatic viewer video shows a police officer approaching a man standing next to a white rental van on the sidewalk in the area.

In the video, the man is seen pointing something that appears to be a weapon at the officer.

The officer, who has a weapon trained on the man, can be seen walking towards the man. Eventually the suspect drops the item he is holding.

Moments later, the suspect is brought to the ground and taken into custody.

A source told CP24’s crime specialist Steve Ryan that the suspect was asking police officers involved to shoot him during their pursuit.

Meanwhile, police have closed off the Yonge-Finch intersection for their investigation.

Additional safety measures, including road closures around Maple Leaf Square and the Air Canada Centre will be implemented for Monday night’s Toronto Maple Leafs playoff game at home.

“Our organization continuously works in close partnership with Toronto Police Service, and other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all fans attending games at Air Canada Centre, including playoff tailgate events at Maple Leaf Square,” a statement from the Toronto Maples Leafs and MLSE said.

Enhanced security will also be implemented inside the arena during the game.

Tory issued a written statement on the situation on Monday afternoon, calling it an” incomprehensible attack.”

“The Toronto Police Service and Toronto Paramedics responded quickly and with great professionalism to apprehend the suspect and help the wounded,” he said. “The City is working closely with all levels of government to ensure the safety of all Toronto residents and will make available all necessary resources.”

“Our city denounces this and all acts of violence and we are united in our grief over this devastating loss of life.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also commented on the situation in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are obviously with those affected by this incident,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau later tweeted about the incident as well.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto,” he said. “Thank you to the first responders working at the scene –we’re monitoring the situation closely.”

Wynne also commented on the incident in a tweet.

“Hearing a number of people have been hurt at Yonge and Finch. My thoughts are with everyone affected. We’re following the situation closely — working with our federal and municipal partners. Thank you to the first responders caring for victims and witnesses,” she said.

City officials said the Toronto sign has been dimmed and the official flags at City Hall, all Civic Centres and Metro Hall will be flown at half-mast until further notice.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, the federal public safety minister said there is no information regarding this incident that would lead the government to change the country’s risk level.

"I do want to extend thoughts and prayers to those who have suffered as a result of what has happened. I also want to express great admiration for the police and the other first responders who have been involved,” he said.

Canada has been listed as Medium for a threat level, which means that a violent act of terrorism could occur, since October 2014.