

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A fire at a dog boarding and training facility in King Township on Wednesday morning has resulted in the death of nine dogs, police say.

Crews were dispatched to the North Toronto K9 Centre on Dufferin Street south of 17th Side Road at around 8:35 a.m.

York Regional Police say that the fire may have been caused by a malfunctioning air condition unit.

Investigators with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will be attending the scene to conduct a full probe of the blaze.

According to its website, the North Toronto K9 Centre provides training, grooming and boarding for dogs, including overnight lodging.

Officials say that the owners of the facility are on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.