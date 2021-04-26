A group of health-care workers from Newfoundland with critical care experience will soon be heading to Ontario to help out at hospitals struggling to look after patients in their intensive care units.

On Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed that nine health-care workers from Newfoundland will be arriving in Ontario tomorrow, including Premier Andrew Furey’s wife, Dr. Allison Furey, a critical care doctor.

“We're very grateful for the help that we were receiving from Newfoundland,” Elliott said during Question Period on Monday.

“There are other provinces that are offering PPE and we're looking at maybe receiving some more people from some other provinces too but we know that there are some provinces that are really struggling as well with COVID, so they need their own people.”

On Monday, Ontario’s Ministry of Health said there are currently 877 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the province. The surge in ICU patients over the past six weeks has forced the province to halt all non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries as hospitals grapple with the influx of critical care patients. Many patients arriving at overwhelmed GTA hospitals have been transferred hundreds of kilometres away to other hospitals in the province that still have critical care capacity.

While the province has worked to expand the number of critical care beds, experts have cautioned that there is simply not enough trained staff to manage the patient load.

Last week, the federal government said it was mobilizing its own resources and would help coordinate sending health-care workers from other provinces to Ontario.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told The Canadian Press that Ottawa opted to take a “leadership role” after Ontario began reaching out to other provinces for help.

--With files from The Canadian Press