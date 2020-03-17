

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario public health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 infection Tuesday morning, while officials in Waterloo Region independently reported a ninth case.

The new cases bring Ontario’s total count to 181 cases and five recoveries, with a further 1,567 people under investigation.

Officials reported 32 new cases on Monday.

Ontario’s morning count included five cases in Hamilton, but did not include a separate positive case confirmed in Waterloo Region.

Officials there said a man in his 20s reported to Grand River Hospital and had a recent travel history to the United States.

The remainder of the new cases also included two from London-Middlesex, and one from York Region, identified as a man in his 60s with recent travel to Costa Rica.

He presented himself to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket and along with all other patients disclosed on Tuesday, was discharged into self-isolation.

The increase comes as the provincial government declared a two-week state of emergency to enforce even stricter forms of social distancing to combat the spread of the virus.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said Tuesday that “Toronto has some” cases of COVID-19 infection that can only be explained by community transmission of the virus.

He said several other municipalities are reporting one or two cases each that can be attributed to community transmission.

The remainder have all been found to have originated due to travel abroad or close contact with a previously confirmed case.

Canada has more than 440 confirmed cases of the virus, four deaths and 11 recovered patients so far.