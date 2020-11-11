WINNIPEG - Manitoba is reporting nine new deaths from COVID-19 -- the deadliest day for the province since the pandemic began in the spring.

The death toll now sits at 123.

The most recent deaths include a man and a woman in their 60s, four men and one woman in their 70s, and a man and a woman in their 80s.

Two of the deaths are linked to outbreaks at the St. Boniface and Victoria hospitals in Winnipeg.

Two others were at the Parkview Place and Misericordia Place long-term care homes, and another was at the assisted-living facility at the Seine River Retirement Residence -- all in Winnipeg.

The province also announced an additional 431 new infections for an active case count of 5,676.

Manitoba has been struggling to get the spread of the novel coronavirus under control since it started spiking in recent weeks after a summer of low to near-zero cases. At one point, there was only one active case in the province.

On Thursday, the government is shutting down large parts of its economy and banning social gatherings in an attempt to curb the surge which has led to a record number of hospitalizations -- 218 on Wednesday, 32 of those receiving intensive care.

Non-essential retail outlets and restaurants will be limited to curbside pickup and delivery, churches will not be allowed to hold in-person services, and people will be forbidden from social gatherings with anyone from outside their household.

Bars, museums and theatres must close and recreational activities will be suspended.

The restrictions are expected to be in place for four weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.