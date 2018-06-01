

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Summer won’t officially start for another couple weeks but beach season seems to be upon us.

Nine of the City of Toronto’s beaches will officially to the public on Saturday while the remaining two (Marie Curtis Park East Beach and Rouge Beach) will open on June 16.

Lifeguards will be on duty at the beaches from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., seven days a week, during the summer. The beaches are scheduled to close on Labour Day.

"City of Toronto beaches are great places to relax, escape the heat and get active,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release. "I encourage residents to take advantage of the opportunity to go outdoors and cool off this weekend."

The nine swimming beaches opening on Saturday are as follows: