A ninth COVID-19-linked death has been reported at a Markham long-term care home Sunday, the city's mayor confirmed.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti posted on Twitter that a 102-year-old woman who resided at Markhaven Home for Seniors has died.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and loved ones," Scarpitti said in a tweet.

The news comes a day after another resident, an 83-year-old woman, died from the virus.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared in the facility last month.

Markhaven is among 11 long-term care facilities in York Region that are under the outbreak protocol for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, York Region has 679 COVID-19 cases and 26 virus deaths.

Ontario is monitoring 86 outbreaks at long-term care homes in the province. There have been 114 residents who have died as a result of the outbreaks.