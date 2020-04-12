Ninth death related to COVID-19 reported at Markham long-term care home
Published Sunday, April 12, 2020 4:24PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 12, 2020 5:33PM EDT
A ninth COVID-19-linked death has been reported at a Markham long-term care home Sunday, the city's mayor confirmed.
Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti posted on Twitter that a 102-year-old woman who resided at Markhaven Home for Seniors has died.
"Our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and loved ones," Scarpitti said in a tweet.
The news comes a day after another resident, an 83-year-old woman, died from the virus.
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared in the facility last month.
Markhaven is among 11 long-term care facilities in York Region that are under the outbreak protocol for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, York Region has 679 COVID-19 cases and 26 virus deaths.
Ontario is monitoring 86 outbreaks at long-term care homes in the province. There have been 114 residents who have died as a result of the outbreaks.