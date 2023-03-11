Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod is appealing to those who stole his truck in Mississauga on Saturday morning to return his headdress.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Nipissing First Nation said the chief’s "ceremonial and sacred" headdress was inside the vehicle when it was stolen at the Sandman Signature Mississauga hotel.

“I ask that the perpetrators of this theft find it upon themselves to kindly return the headdress, this can be done anonymously, to the Sandman Signature Mississauga hotel or to one of the arenas where the event is taking place,” said McLeod, who is in the city for the Little Native Hockey League.

According to the statement, the headdress was reconstructed after more than two years of research by elders, academics, historians and geographers.

“The beadwork style represents the women’s roles in supporting the leader wearing the ceremonial headdress. The 7 white eagle feathers signify the commitment that a leader makes to lead with responsibility following the 7 grandfather/grandmother teachings,” the statement read.

Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah tweeted that officers are investigating and “will pursue all avenues.”

“We recognize the significance of the headdress and the impact of its loss for @Nipissing_FN,” Duraiappah tweeted.

He asked anyone with information to contact police.

The hockey tournament is set to begin on Sunday with opening ceremonies at Paramount Fine Foods Centre at 4 p.m.

Games will be held from Mar. 13 to 15 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Iceland Arena, Tomken Twin Arena, Meadowvale 4 Rinks, and Erin Mills Twin Arena.

The championship games will take place on Mar. 16 at Iceland Arena.

