

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - There'll be no all-party consensus on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promise to create an independent commissioner to organize televised leaders' debates during federal election campaigns.

Conservatives are flatly refusing to go along with the idea, which they say amounts to "de facto nationalization" of the debates, where the state decides how and when they're held and which leaders are invited to participate.

Moreover, they argue that having a government agency run the debates will trigger endless constitutional challenges from small parties whose leaders are excluded.

Small parties have gone to court in the past over their exclusion, but because the debates have always been run by private broadcasters through negotiations with political parties, they were not subject to a constitutional challenge.

The Conservatives' rejection of an independent debates commissioner is contained in a dissenting report of the Commons procedure and House affairs committee.

The majority report recommends that the Liberal government proceed with Trudeau's 2015 election promise to create an independent commissioner -- and do it in time for the next election in 2019.