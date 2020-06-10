CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
No apparent opposition support for feds' latest pandemic emergency bill
With a limited number of Members of Parliament on hand and spread out, Minister of Finance Bill Morneau responds to a question after tabling the governments COVID19 financial measures bill in the House of Commons Wednesday March 25, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 5:47AM EDT
OTTAWA - The non-partisan spirit that has allowed Parliament to swiftly pass emergency legislation during the COVID-19 pandemic seems likely to come to an abrupt end today.
And that could leave in limbo a number of promised measures, including benefits for disabled Canadians and expansion of the wage subsidy program to include seasonal workers and some additional businesses.
The Trudeau government's latest bill -- which would also impose penalties for fraudulently claiming the Canada Emergency Response Benefit -- appears to have no support among the main opposition parties.
Without unanimous consent, the government will not be able to pass the bill this afternoon after just a few hours of debate, as it has done with four previous pandemic-related bills.
The NDP is balking at the prospect of Canadians who fraudulently claim the $2,000-a-month CERB being fined or sent to jail -- despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assurances that the punishment is aimed at those who deliberately defraud the government, not those who make honest mistakes.
The Conservatives are holding out for a full resumption of House of Commons business.