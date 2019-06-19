No arrests after stabbing in city's Bickford Park neighbourhood
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 7:17AM EDT
One male has been taken to hospital for treatment after a stabbing in Toronto’s Bickford Park neighbourhood.
Officers were called to the area of Crawford and Harbord streets at around 4:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.
Officers found one male victim at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.