

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male has been taken to hospital for treatment after a stabbing in Toronto’s Bickford Park neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of Crawford and Harbord streets at around 4:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Officers found one male victim at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.