

The Canadian Press





No Canadian citizens have been included in a list of more than 400 foreign nationals who would be permitted to leave Gaza for the first time since Israel launched its retaliatory war on Hamas militants more than three weeks ago.

An agreement appeared to have been reached Wednesday to allow hundreds of foreign passport holders, along with some wounded people, to leave for Egypt.

The General Authority for Border Crossings in Gaza published a list of those who would be permitted to leave that included citizens of Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Japan and Jordan.

The Canadian government says it continues to work to help Canadians exit Gaza and is communicating directly with Canadians to provide updates on how and when it will be possible to leave for Egypt through the Rafah border crossing.

Communications began to be restored in Gaza after a second blackout in recent days, and aid agencies are warning that the disruptions severely hamper their work in an already dire situation.

Global Affairs Canada has said it has helped 65 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members leave the West Bank since the conflict began, and it is in touch with 70 people who are still there.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.