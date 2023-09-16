Investigators from the SIU, which probes incidents involving police, have not laid any charges following an altercation in May that left a 16-year-old boy with a broken nose.

Officials from the unit said in a Saturday media release that the incident in question occurred on May 19 at a home in Mississauga. Police were allegedly dispatched to the home to investigate an ongoing break and enter. At the sight of police officers, the 16-year-old and “several acquaintances” allegedly fled the scene.

Investigators from the SIU say police then confronted the 16-year-old, referred to as the complainant in the report.

“There ensued a physical engagement between the parties in which the Complainant, while on the ground, was punched several times to the head before being handcuffed,” the SIU said.

Following his arrest, he was transported to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken nose.

SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were “no reasonable grounds” to believe a police officer had committed a criminal offense in connection with the suspect’s arrest and injuries. "I am unable to reasonably conclude that either of the officers acted without legal justification," he said in his findings.

The case has now been closed, says the unit.