

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal industry minister says Canadians shouldn't worry about using TikTok, despite an ongoing national security review of the company.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says parents don't need to be concerned about their kids' use of the popular video app.

He says they should be reassured the government was “ahead of the curve” in launching the review six months ago.

The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly until this week.

The revelation came after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday to ban TikTok unless its China-based owner sells its stake in the business.

Champagne says any actions as a result of the Canadian review would be directed toward the company, not users, though he declined to say when that process might be finished.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.