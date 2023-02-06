Officials say a 4.2-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was “lightly felt” in southern Ontario.

Natural Resources Canada said there are currently no reports of damage and that none should be expected after the event.

The federal government’s seismogram viewer shows the quake struck at 6:15 a.m.

Earthquakes Canada said the shock wave originated six kilometres east of Buffalo, N.Y., 97 kilometres east southeast of Hamilton, Ont., and 101 kilometres southeast of Toronto.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, which classified the quake at a magnitude of 3.8, the seismic activity originated in West Seneca, N.Y.

Surveillance video shared with CP24 from a home in Buffalo shows the moment the earthquake struck.

A loud thud can be heard before the structure shakes and its residents are awoken.

Dozens of earthquakes have been recorded in the region surrounding the Golden Horseshoe since 2000.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the strongest seismic event ever to take place in the region was on Aug. 12, 1929, when a 5.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded.

